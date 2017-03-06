The full text of the Reuben Foster memo

“As you know, a decision was made by the NFL to send Reuben Foster home early from the Combine because of an incident that occurred at the hospital in Indianapolis on Friday, March 3. As a result of that decision, Reuben missed interviews that had been scheduled with 16 teams.

“Reuben emailed each of those 16 teams to apologize for missing his scheduled interview with them, and to inform them that he will be available to answer any questions they may have about what happened at the hospital on Tuesday evening between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm in the Linebacker meeting room at the University of Alabama football offices.

“We are sending this email out to all teams to make sure that everyone is aware of Reuben’s availability on Tuesday evening to discuss the incident, as well as any other questions you may have for him.

“If you have any other questions, please contact us. Thank you.”

The apology apparently came in the emails sent to the 16 teams that didn’t get to interview Foster, along with the recognition that attending the Combine is a “privilege.” (I can’t wait for the day when a top prospect like Foster says, “I’m not coming. You can draft me based on my college football career, or one of your competitors will.”) Regardless, the incident that got Foster sent home has now landed on the radar screens of all 32 teams, and it’s safe to say all of them will want to find out what happened.

And given that Foster will be available to all of them during the same three-hour window, here’s hoping that none of them get sufficiently upset while waiting that they get sent home.