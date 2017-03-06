Torrey Smith on the outs in San Francisco

NFL Network’s newest analyst apparently hasn’t had the Warren Sapp seminar yet.
Retired receiver Steve Smith reports that current 49ers receiver Torrey Smith will be released by the team. (Steve and Torrey Smith were teammates in Baltimore in 2014.)
Torrey Smith arrived in San Francisco via free agency in 2015, signing a five-year, $40 million contract. He would exit with $16 million for two seasons, leaving a cap charge of $4.8 million.
From a cap standpoint, the question becomes whether he’ll be cut after the start of the new league year with a post-June 1 designation (that would limit the cap charge to $1.6 million in 2017) or whether the 49ers will simply wipe the contract off the books completely, taking the full hit now. With the 49ers swimming in cap space, the distinction doesn’t really matter.
The move also would avoid a $6.5 million salary for 2017 (it would become fully guaranteed on April 1), a $375,000 roster bonus, and a $1 million workout bonus.
Although Steve Smith’s report is accurate (a source with knowledge of the situation confirms that it’s indeed happening), Warren Sapp’s claim from five years ago that Jeremy Shockey was the Saints bounty “snitch” created a genuine sensitivity at NFL Network to non-reporters reporting news on Twitter or elsewhere. It will be interesting to see whether the league-owned media outlet applies that standard across the board or only when a report is controversial and/or defamatory.
So the team with zero weapons, releases their only legit WR?
Good, he was an overrated piece of crap who retired once he signed his contract there.
People actually watch NFL Network for something other than games and replays of games?
Seriously?
He contributed absolutely nothing. I get that our team sucked the last 2 years, but you know what? Jeremy Kerley got a new deal out of it, so there are no excuses. I followed Torrey Smith through fb once he signed with the Niners, and all he talked about was political crap and how he trained his kid to not like Donald Trump. Yeah, bro, you won’t be missed. I like how John and Kyle are cleaning house. If you don’t contribute, get out.
Its still better than ESPN
kemp13 says:
Mar 6, 2017 4:37 PM
People actually watch NFL Network for something other than games and replays of games?
Seriously?
Doesn’t Steve Smith work for NFL network now? Would that make him a reporter or “just” an analyst?
Good deep threat and great human being. Come on back to Baltimore, Torrey!
They are so horrible – they need to start over. Why pay a wr that much money when you are going to win nothing?!? Especially when you have tons of cap room. Probably be better if you trade him for something of value (picks, young players etc)
He should return to the ravens.
Good, he was an overrated piece of crap who retired once he signed his contract there.
—————-
Not sure how you expected him to thrive under the leadership of Jim Tomsula