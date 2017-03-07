49ers announce Torrey Smith’s release

Over the last few years, we’ve occasionally seen reports about a player’s pending release get nullified when that player is traded so their former team can get some compensation in return.
That won’t be the case for the 49ers and wide receiver Torrey Smith. Monday’s report about his release, which came via Smith’s former teammate with the Ravens Steve Smith, was confirmed by the team with an official announcement on Tuesday.
“The 49ers would like to thank Torrey for representing this organization with tremendous class over the last two years,” General Manager John Lynch said in a statement. “I have always had great respect for his skill as a player and as a wonderful example of how professional athletes can use their platform to make a difference in our community. We wish Torrey, and his family, all the best.”
Releasing Smith gives the 49ers $4.675 million in cap room now, although that number would grow by more than $3 million if Smith is designated a post-June 1 cut. That would require the 49ers to wait for the cap relief, although they already have plenty of room to work with in the new league year.
That year starts on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, but Smith is free to sign with another team right away.
Run from that dumpster fire, Torrey.
Really?!?
Can we really afford to cut a veteran who can teach the younger guys how it’s done?
Don’t blame Torrey for our lack of QB quality.
Torrey isn’t that great for that type of money.
If the 49ers are clearing even more cap room than the $90 million they already have, that can only mean a mega-deal trade for Kirk Cousins is imminent.
Otherwise we’d see them spending that money on keeping all their worthwhile veterans (like Torrey Smith) and bringing in more talent via Free Agency in order to give whoever they draft at QB the best chance to succeed.
This is the opposite. Purge all you can and dump it into the veteran QB.
The problem is Torrey plays a position that hundreds of others can play better, and cheaper. He’s a breath of fresh air as far as being a great guy, so he’ll get picked up.
What’s he going to teach them, how to run in straight line really fast? Is that worth the money he’d be due? Great guy, but receivers of his caliber can be had for less money.
Perfect fit for jump ball joe again. JOKE