49ers announce Torrey Smith’s release

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 12:48 PM EST

Over the last few years, we’ve occasionally seen reports about a player’s pending release get nullified when that player is traded so their former team can get some compensation in return.

That won’t be the case for the 49ers and wide receiver Torrey Smith. Monday’s report about his release, which came via Smith’s former teammate with the Ravens Steve Smith, was confirmed by the team with an official announcement on Tuesday.

“The 49ers would like to thank Torrey for representing this organization with tremendous class over the last two years,” General Manager John Lynch said in a statement. “I have always had great respect for his skill as a player and as a wonderful example of how professional athletes can use their platform to make a difference in our community. We wish Torrey, and his family, all the best.”

Releasing Smith gives the 49ers $4.675 million in cap room now, although that number would grow by more than $3 million if Smith is designated a post-June 1 cut. That would require the 49ers to wait for the cap relief, although they already have plenty of room to work with in the new league year.

That year starts on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET, but Smith is free to sign with another team right away.