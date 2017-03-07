49ers cut Antoine Bethea

After three seasons in San Francisco, safety Antoine Bethea is out.
“Antoine is a true professional in every sense and I have a great deal of respect for the way he has gone about his business throughout his career,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said in a statement. “We would like to thank him for the positive impact he has had on this team both as a player and as a leader, on and off the field. We wish Antoine, and his family, great success in the future.”
The 32-year-old Bethea signed with the 49ers in 2014 after spending the first eight years of his NFL career with the Colts. He’s been a starter in every season of his career, including starting all 16 games last season.
But the new regime in San Francisco wants to get younger, and Bethea was due $5.75 million this season. He has enough left that he can still play in the NFL, but he’ll have to go elsewhere, likely for less money.
Let’s use some of that 93 million in cap space that we have please
maybe the 49ers might actually debit their checking account on some players this year
A pro’s pro…thanks AB
Johnny boy and Shanny are making some moves, getting rid of some bad contracts. Going to be interesting to see how they build that roster, hopefully he’ll have that “Adam Gase” effect like in Miami where they just completely change the culture and mindset of a franchise.
lynch is in over his head.
No veterans to lead the way next year.
SMH
Bethea had a decent run in SF, poor guy got used up making all those tackles 10 yards downfield because of the sieve that was SF’s D-line. That said, he’s not worth the money anymore. Brooks will be next to go then SF will have more cap space than Cleveland. It’ll be interestng to watch this rebuild