49ers not interested in Mike Glennon

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 2:25 PM EST

It’s good that the Bears reportedly plan to go gaga for Mike Glennon, because the 49ers aren’t in the mix.

According to Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area, the 49ers will not be pursuing Glennon.

Come Thursday, the 49ers will have no quarterbacks under contract. They currently have three that, quite possibly, no one will want.

Glennon started 13 games as a rookie and five in 2014, but he landed on the bench after the team selected Jameis Winston with the first pick in the draft.

The Jets are also interested in Glennon, and the Buccaneer reportedly would like to sign him to a backup-level deal.