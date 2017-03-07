49ers not interested in Mike Glennon

It’s good that the Bears reportedly plan to go gaga for Mike Glennon, because the 49ers aren’t in the mix.
According to Matt Maiocco of CSN Bay Area, the 49ers will not be pursuing Glennon.
Come Thursday, the 49ers will have no quarterbacks under contract. They currently have three that, quite possibly, no one will want.
Glennon started 13 games as a rookie and five in 2014, but he landed on the bench after the team selected Jameis Winston with the first pick in the draft.
The Jets are also interested in Glennon, and the Buccaneer reportedly would like to sign him to a backup-level deal.
What a farce. If Glennon gets paid like a starter the entire process is a complete farce
Because they want Jay Cutler
Kaepernick is better then Cutler or Glennon
Weird. Glennon is a Matt Ryan clone, so I figured Kyle Shanahan may want him. I figured wrong.
They really want Cousins
It makes me wonder how some teams cannot seem to groom players into NFL caliber QBs and yet the Patriots somehow appear to have three guys of great quality. Maybe it is not the players but it is merely the coaching.
Then again, the 49ers haven’t been interested in winning for a while either. They arguably haven’t been interested in very many players at all, in light of all of their very own players they pissed off into retirement.