Adrian Peterson currently eyeing Raiders, Seahawks

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 6:24 PM EST

Running back Adrian Peterson soon will become an unrestricted free agent. Multiple accounts have emerged in recent days and weeks as to teams he’d be interested in playing for. But still no accounts have emerged as to teams that would be interested in signing him.

The latest nugget comes from Stacey Dales of NFL Network, who reported based on a source close to Peterson that he is currently interested in the Raiders and the Seahawks.

The Raiders expect to lose Latavius Murray to free agency, and the Seahawks’ running game wasn’t nearly the same without Marshawn Lynch in 2016.

Peterson previously has identified the Giants, Buccaneers, and Texans as teams he’d be interesting in joining. A report recently emerged that he’d consider a pay cut to play for the Patriots.

Dales added that Peterson is willing to take a pay cut. The question is from what? The $18 million he was due to make in 2017 with the Vikings? The market currently is far, far softer for free-agent running backs.