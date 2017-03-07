Adrian Peterson currently eyeing Raiders, Seahawks

Running back Adrian Peterson soon will become an unrestricted free agent. Multiple accounts have emerged in recent days and weeks as to teams he’d be interested in playing for. But still no accounts have emerged as to teams that would be interested in signing him.
The latest nugget comes from Stacey Dales of NFL Network, who reported based on a source close to Peterson that he is currently interested in the Raiders and the Seahawks.
The Raiders expect to lose Latavius Murray to free agency, and the Seahawks’ running game wasn’t nearly the same without Marshawn Lynch in 2016.
Peterson previously has identified the Giants, Buccaneers, and Texans as teams he’d be interesting in joining. A report recently emerged that he’d consider a pay cut to play for the Patriots.
Dales added that Peterson is willing to take a pay cut. The question is from what? The $18 million he was due to make in 2017 with the Vikings? The market currently is far, far softer for free-agent running backs.
All this points to Peterson returning as a Viking. This is his agent floating as many stories as possible hoping to drum up interest, and none is there. After day 1 of the 2 day window we would have heard some rumor of an interested team, but nothing. Watch the shift towards getting max value out of the Vikings to retire a Viking because Peterson can’t get more than a $2 million unenthusiastic offer out of anyone else.
Between these two at least the Raiders have a line with pro bowl caliber players, while Seattle has converted defensive guys, guys who didn’t play college and low end scrubs manning the most important position group on the field.
Seattle already has some solid young backs in place. The problem there isn’t a lack of a good runner, it’s the lack of an offense line. Without a quick and drastic upgrade, Adrian Peterson would struggle there, too. With an upgrade, the Hawks have better and cheaper options already on the roster.
If Murray leaves, Oakland is a great fit for AP. Excellent line with a SB contender on a team that likes to grind.
this points to Peterson returning as a Viking . . .
I suspect you’re right, for the very reasons you listed.
seahawks need an o-line. until then, it won’t matter who runs the ball
Carr better watch out on 3rd down if he is in the backfield because he won’t be picking up the blitz.
I’d love to see him wearing a packers uniform.
If he’s cheap – maybe. Bigger question is can he stay healthy for an entire season?
Hawks have some decent backs, they just can’t stay healthy.
Normally I would blame the agent, as many on here have, but if you think about it, what sense does that make?
An agent should want to see every team that could possibly use AP get into a bidding war. Why discourage a team that may be be preparing a big offer for him by leaking that your client prefers to be somewhere else?
Say what you want about how great AP is as a player, he’s never been the brightest bulb in the chandelier. This is just more proof of that. Keep you mouth shut and stop chasing away the money.
Hawks have some decent backs, they just can’t stay healthy.
And Adrian Peterson has stayed “healthy” of late? Maybe Seattle’s backs can’t stay healthy because of who’s blocking in front of them — or not.
Am I the only one who thinks AP just isn’t that good anymore?
So what we know right now is AP is interested in the Giants, Tampa, Oakland, Seattle, Patriots, Dallas, and a possible return to Minnesota. Sounds like a lot of interest in who he’d like to play for but what remains to be seen is who is willing to unlock the vault. If someone is willing to pay over 7 Million a year for a two down back, they must be willing to hault their expectations for a playoff push. My guess is Tampa, New England or Minnesota. Tampa has the money and could be looking for a workhorse, whereas AP could take a huge paycut and play the Belichek my way or the highway game, or back to the Vikings where we’d take him back but he’ll be a fixture of a new offensive scheme not based off him carrying 25+ a game. Just want him to sign so the media can provide us with 42 more mock drafts. Skol
Seattle isn’t paying him 10 mill only to get hurt. The line needs to be fixed first