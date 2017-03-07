Adrian Peterson’s dad: He’s interested, Vikings haven’t made an offer

Could the Vikings and running back Adrian Peterson work out a deal that would see him finish his career in Minnesota? At the moment, it looks like Peterson is more interested in that than the Vikings are.
Peterson’s father, Nelson Peterson, told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that Adrian still has interest in re-signing with the Vikings, but they haven’t made him an offer.
That likely means the Vikings simply don’t think Peterson, who turns 32 this month and is coming off a knee injury, is going to return to anything close to his prior form.
Nelson Peterson also confirmed that Adrian is interested in playing in Seattle or Oakland. Peterson is a fan of Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, and of the Raiders’ offensive line.
What remains to be seen is what kind of money Peterson wants. If he’s not willing to accept far, far less money than the $18 million he would have made from the Vikings under his old contract, then he’s not going to play at all.
Pat Shurmur doesnt want nor like AP as a player. Thats basically it. Too bad AP if you had shown something in week 1 of last year or even when you returned it would be a different story
No..stay away from Oakland..the Raiders got something good going on. fix the defensive lien and get a middle linebacker. Sign Carr and Mack long term contracts. Peterson is washed up.
There might be a reason
We need a hometown discount given the state of the O-Line, and how we’ve stood by you. While you have great individual stats as a player, we don’t have much to show as far as team goals given 97 million over the last 10 years.
No reason to make an offer until the market is set.
Someone sounds desperate.
The vikings need to address other needs. they are not going to offer AP anything until they figure out how much, if any cash they have left after free agency and signing our young guys. Vikes will make an offer but it won’t be a priority.
Why would the Vikings make an offer now? The Vikings instructed AD to test the FA market and come back. It can’t possibly be no offers yet?
So Nelson is no longer going to be able to live off of his son. That is what this is about?
Someone is going to sign AP. It might not be til training camp, and at the vet minimum. But the glory days where a long time ago.
Imagine if Ted Thompson didn’t offer the HOFer Rodgers a contract. This goes to show the different planets from which TT and Rick Spielman hail. One lives in Titletown, the other in his mommy’s basement.
The Vikings should tel AP to take a hike!
It doesn’t matter if God was in the backfield. The Vikings need an offense line, or nothing else matters.
komencentz says:
Mar 7, 2017 8:38 PM
It doesn’t matter if God was in the backfield. The Vikings need an offense line, or nothing else matters.
A muse from every Vikings fan: “”Hmmm, but how can God play running back when he’s our GM?…..”
He’s a fan of the Seahawks Darrell? Forget about giving him a physical, it’s his brain I’m concerned with.
cribbage12 says:
Mar 7, 2017 8:34 PM
Imagine if Ted Thompson didn’t offer the HOFer Rodgers a contract. This goes to show the different planets from which TT and Rick Spielman hail. One lives in Titletown, the other in his mommy’s basement.
Ted Thompson would NEVER do wrong by a HOF player nearing the end of their career! That’s why Brett Favre was able to finish his career in GB on his own terms. Wait……