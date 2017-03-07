Adrian Peterson’s dad: He’s interested, Vikings haven’t made an offer

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 7, 2017, 8:12 PM EST

Could the Vikings and running back Adrian Peterson work out a deal that would see him finish his career in Minnesota? At the moment, it looks like Peterson is more interested in that than the Vikings are.

Peterson’s father, Nelson Peterson, told Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press that Adrian still has interest in re-signing with the Vikings, but they haven’t made him an offer.

That likely means the Vikings simply don’t think Peterson, who turns 32 this month and is coming off a knee injury, is going to return to anything close to his prior form.

Nelson Peterson also confirmed that Adrian is interested in playing in Seattle or Oakland. Peterson is a fan of Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, and of the Raiders’ offensive line.

What remains to be seen is what kind of money Peterson wants. If he’s not willing to accept far, far less money than the $18 million he would have made from the Vikings under his old contract, then he’s not going to play at all.