Bengals extend tender to T.J. Johnson

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 7, 2017, 4:52 PM EST

The Bengals announced Tuesday that they’ve extended a restricted free agent tender to offensive lineman T.J. Johnson.

The team’s announcement did not specify which tender was extended, but it’s believed to be the original-round tender. Those are worth around $1.8 million this season.

Johnson was a seventh-round draft choice in 2013, and any team wanting to sign him would have to give up a seventh-round pick if the Bengals choose not to match. Johnson played in every game last season and started the season finale at left guard. He played in 12 games in 2015.

The Bengals could lose guard Kevin Zeitler in free agency, so Johnson could be in the mix for a starting job next season.