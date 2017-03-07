Bills don’t tender IK Enemkpali, Colton Schmidt

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 11:40 AM EST

The Bills released five players on Monday and announced on Tuesday that two others won’t be tendered as restricted free agents.

Defensive end IK Enemkpali and punter Colton Schmidt are the two players in question and the team said they won’t be tendered in an official announcement of tender offers being extended to running back Mike Gillislee and offensive lineman Ryan Groy.

Enemkpali followed Rex Ryan to the Bills in 2015 after being cut loose by the Jets as a result of breaking quarterback Geno Smith’s jaw with a punch during a dispute in the team’s locker room. He had 13 tackles in 11 games that season and missed all of last year with a torn ACL.

Schmidt spent the last three years as the punter in Buffalo and has a career net average of 39.4 yards per kick. The Bills released kicker Dan Carpenter and long snapper Garrison Sanborn on Monday, so the team is in line for a new look on special teams in 2017.