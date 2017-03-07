Broncos give Brandon McManus the second-round tender

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 7, 2017, 3:18 PM EST

The Broncos have placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent kicker Brandon McManus, PFT has confirmed.

The Broncos likely feel the second-round tender will keep teams away from trying to sign McManus to a deal the Broncos wouldn’t match. Any team that signed McManus would owe the Broncos a second-round pick.

McManus, 25, has made 59 field goals over the last two seasons and has made better than 85 percent of his field goals in that span. He made a career-long 57-yarder in 2015 and had a 55-yarder last season.

The second-round tender is worth $2.746 million. The Broncos and McManus can still work on a long-term deal, but if they don’t he’ll make $2.746 million in 2017 under the tender.