Broncos have some interest in Danny Woodhead

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 12:24 PM EST
Perhaps some of the tampering happening at the moment is between the Broncos and running back Danny Woodhead.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the Broncos are among multiple teams expected to show interest in the Chargers free agent.

The 32-year-old running back suffered a torn ACL early last season, but is just a year removed from an 81-catch season.

The Broncos are ostensibly deep in the backfield with C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker, but Woodhead, if well, would provide an interesting alternative.

11 Responses to “Broncos have some interest in Danny Woodhead”
  1. kissbillsrings says: Mar 7, 2017 12:30 PM

    Denver keeps going after ex Patriots…lol

  2. pardonmyjake says: Mar 7, 2017 12:37 PM

    one of the grittiest players in the league,if not the grittiest

  3. polegojim says: Mar 7, 2017 12:37 PM

    Good role player… but the Bronco’s need impact players, not role players.

    Really like him… but no. Torn ACL twice… broken leg in 2014… 32 years old. Behind that very poor O line… Romo and Woodhead would both be on IR by the 3rd week.

    And Vance is not even remotely a Belichick. He does… and will not… get more from less.

    Vance might look good… with a very good team handed to him, but don’t see him piecing a team of role players together into a winner.

  4. kcflake says: Mar 7, 2017 12:44 PM

    I wish the Chiefs would sign woodhead and they could bench him for all i care. I am just tired of seeing him play twice a year vs. chiefs.

  5. thejesusofcool says: Mar 7, 2017 12:44 PM

    And the Pats love Denver’s former head coaches fired for cheating.

  6. milehighcityboss says: Mar 7, 2017 12:55 PM

    I just came to laugh at all the Broncos hate…

  7. weepingjebus says: Mar 7, 2017 12:55 PM

    Come home to NE my friend. It’s time.

  8. plum54 says: Mar 7, 2017 1:01 PM

    What’s to “hate ” regarding the Broncos? They didn’t even make the playoffs last season.

  9. clashpoint says: Mar 7, 2017 1:07 PM

    I read a great article Woodhead wrote for the Player’s Tribune, he seems like a pretty legit dude. Good luck to him, wherever he goes.

  10. ezpkns34 says: Mar 7, 2017 1:07 PM

    better make sure their medical staff is fully manned

  11. patsfan4lifesbchamps says: Mar 7, 2017 1:17 PM

    Elway going after Belichick’s throw away once again. Welker, Talib, and now Woodhead. Sorry Elway, the greatness of Belichick will not rub off on you. Enjoy the playoffs from your couch again this year.

