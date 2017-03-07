Broncos have some interest in Danny Woodhead

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 12:24 PM EST

Perhaps some of the tampering happening at the moment is between the Broncos and running back Danny Woodhead.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the Broncos are among multiple teams expected to show interest in the Chargers free agent.

The 32-year-old running back suffered a torn ACL early last season, but is just a year removed from an 81-catch season.

The Broncos are ostensibly deep in the backfield with C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker, but Woodhead, if well, would provide an interesting alternative.