Broncos still waiting on Tony Romo, if he’s released

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 7:45 AM EST

Since January, the dots have connected Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo with the Broncos, as long as Rome was released and not someone they’d have to trade for.

That apparently still applies.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, Broncos executive John Elway is “ready to pursue” Romo if the Cowboys can’t find a trade partner.

That would satisfy the Cowboys’ end of the “do-right rule” which would keep Romo from biting them for another team they’d run into on a regular basis. And Denver has always been near the top of Romo’s reported wish list.

Of course, then it becomes a question of how far Jerry Jones is willing to go to do right by Romo. Houston has been mentioned as a possible trade partner, and it seems clear that the Broncos aren’t prepared to give up any assets beyond the cash it would take to pay Romo (or at least that’s what Elway wants us to think).

And because Elway has developed a reputation for being a tough negotiator, it would also imply that Romo would have to come off the $14 million he’d make if his current deal was traded, with lower base salaries and incentives for games played a reasonable expectation.