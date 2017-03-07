Broncos tender Todd Davis, Matt Paradis and several others

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 4:36 PM EST

The Broncos issued a slew of tenders to their restricted and exclusive rights free agents on Tuesday.

The team confirmed that they tendered kicker Brandon McManus in a release announcing moves involving 10 players overall. McManus received a second-round tender as a restricted free agent and, per multiple reports, so did linebacker Todd Davis.

Davis started 15 games for Denver last season and ended the year with 97 tackles, a half-sack and a forced fumble. He stands to make $2.746 million under the tender and any team that wants to sign him would have to give the Broncos a second-round pick for the right to do so.

Starting center Matt Paradis headlines the list of eight ERFAs tendered by the Broncos on Tuesday. Paradis is recovering from surgeries to both hips, but is expected to be back to health for next season. Linebacker Zaire Anderson, linebacker Shaq Barrett, center James Ferentz, running back Kapri Bibbs, long snapper Casey Kreiter, wide receiver Bennie Fowler and wide receiver Jordan Taylor were the others.