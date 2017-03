Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 3:23 PM EST

Jermaine Gresham hasn’t had a huge impact on the Cardinals, but they just gave him a long deal.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Cardinals have agreed to a four-year deal with the tight end.

Gresham caught 37 passes last year (which was more than double his 2015 total of 18), and he has three touchdowns in two seasons with the Cardinals.

But the former Bengals first-rounder apparently convinced them there was a market, where several other players will be getting big deals.