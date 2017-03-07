Cardinals bring back their EFAs, including Zac Dysert

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 6:53 PM EST

The Cardinals took care of some paperwork Tuesday, keeping three of their own guys, including a quarterback and one who ended up starting.

The team announced they had put tender offers on exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman John Wetzel and defensive tackle Olsen Pierre, and re-signed quarterback Zac Dysert.

Having Dysert back gives them the same three-deep at quarterback, with Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton. And as you can see from the photo, he clearly made an impression when he lost a bet and had to go out for warmups in an inflatable fat suit before a game this year.

Wetzel started eight games last year at guard and tackle, appearing in all 16.

The Cardinals could use the stability, as they’re expected to lose defensive stars Calais Campbell and Tony Jefferson once the unrestricted signing period starts Thursday.