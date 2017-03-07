Chargers add Brandon Flowers to the discard pile

The Chargers officially announced the releases of wide receiver Stevie Johnson and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on Tuesday and they added a third veteran to the discard pile as well.
Cornerback Brandon Flowers is out as the team prepares for free agency and their move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season. Flowers was set to have a cap number of $11 million for the 2017 season and the Chargers will get $7 million of that money back as a result of the move.
Flowers spent the last three seasons with the Chargers and missed the last six games of last season with a concussion. He missed time earlier in the year with another concussion and saw action in just six games altogether in the team’s final year in San Diego. The Chargers will move forward with Casey Hayward, Jason Verrett, Trevor Williams and Craig Mager as their corners.
Dropping Flowers, Johnson and Fluker adds over $19 million in cap room for the Chargers to spend as they put their 2017 team together.
3 bums. No wonder this team lost to the Clowns last year. They’ll have trouble filling that makeshift soccer stadium
Chargers Fan Here. This is a joke. We all know the Spanos’ family will cheap out and not get any quality free agents. They will sign vet min contracts to field a team. And feel the required cap spending threshold. I know $11 million is a lot and Brandon isn’t as good as he used to be. But he is still solid and Jason Verrett always gets hurt.
The Chargers oline is bad and offensively they’ve got an aging Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates. With Keenan Allen, Hunter Henry and Melvin Gordon who have shown flashes of greatness. Just wish the trio can stay healthy. They need to fix the line and get the defense and offense to play a full 4 quarters. If they do that the team should be 7-9 to 10-6. But this is the Spanos Family so we will be 3-13 to 5-11. At least the Browns are trying to get better with Hue Jackson. The Chargers try to get worse.
CAP MIN GATE
New Regime making discarding vets! Pretty Standard
Smart to get rid of overpriced concussed veterans. Time for them to retire while they still have functioning brain cells. You can get some randoms in the draft for 1/10 the price and the same output.
magikskillz says:
Mar 7, 2017 12:02 PM
not much of a fan and not too smart of a comment either.
Fluker is not worth 8M
Williams didnt even play last year and not worth 3.5M
and to your point of being cheap in free agency and not building the team…Flowers was acquired just a few years ago and is exactly the opposite of your theory. He was a good player who cant stay healthy and has been replaced by younger, better players. Expendable.
They were low on cap space and got rid of some expensive vets – these were all good, solid, quality moves.
Bolt Up Butter cup! gonna be a great year for Charger fans!