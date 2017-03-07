Chargers add Brandon Flowers to the discard pile

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 11:51 AM EST

The Chargers officially announced the releases of wide receiver Stevie Johnson and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker on Tuesday and they added a third veteran to the discard pile as well.

Cornerback Brandon Flowers is out as the team prepares for free agency and their move to Los Angeles for the 2017 season. Flowers was set to have a cap number of $11 million for the 2017 season and the Chargers will get $7 million of that money back as a result of the move.

Flowers spent the last three seasons with the Chargers and missed the last six games of last season with a concussion. He missed time earlier in the year with another concussion and saw action in just six games altogether in the team’s final year in San Diego. The Chargers will move forward with Casey Hayward, Jason Verrett, Trevor Williams and Craig Mager as their corners.

Dropping Flowers, Johnson and Fluker adds over $19 million in cap room for the Chargers to spend as they put their 2017 team together.