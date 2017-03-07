Chargers to release D.J. Fluker

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 7, 2017, 10:36 AM EST

D.J. Fluker will not be joining the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Fluker, the Chargers’ 2013 first-round pick, is being released, according to multiple reports.

The Chargers had previously picked up Fluker’s fifth-year option, which means he was due an $8.821 million salary for the 2017. But that salary was not guaranteed, so the Chargers are free to cut him with no repercussions.

Fluker can play both guard and right tackle, and he started all 16 games last season. He’s capable of being a starter somewhere, but the Chargers don’t think he’s worth $8.821 million. Fluker will hope he can find some team that thinks he’s worth at least something close to that.