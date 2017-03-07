 Skip to content

Chargers to release D.J. Fluker

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 7, 2017, 10:36 AM EST
D.J. Fluker will not be joining the Chargers in Los Angeles.

Fluker, the Chargers’ 2013 first-round pick, is being released, according to multiple reports.

The Chargers had previously picked up Fluker’s fifth-year option, which means he was due an $8.821 million salary for the 2017. But that salary was not guaranteed, so the Chargers are free to cut him with no repercussions.

Fluker can play both guard and right tackle, and he started all 16 games last season. He’s capable of being a starter somewhere, but the Chargers don’t think he’s worth $8.821 million. Fluker will hope he can find some team that thinks he’s worth at least something close to that.

5 Responses to “Chargers to release D.J. Fluker”
  1. tylawspick6 says: Mar 7, 2017 10:37 AM

    What a bust.

  2. nyneal says: Mar 7, 2017 10:40 AM

    I wish Ted Thompson would release T.J. Lang and sign Fluker.

  3. blitzinc43 says: Mar 7, 2017 10:40 AM

    As a close friend of the organization I do not understand why the Chargers are eliminating an element that helped Melvin Gordon excel so much

  4. cletuspstillwaterjr says: Mar 7, 2017 10:44 AM

    I am sure the Dolphins are on the line with him right now. They could use a veteran guard. But there is no way they are giving him 8 mil

  5. navyvandal says: Mar 7, 2017 10:45 AM

    Sebastian Volmer was recently released 🙂

    come to the 508/617. Lovely in the fall.

