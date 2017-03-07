Chargers to release D.J. Fluker

D.J. Fluker will not be joining the Chargers in Los Angeles.
Fluker, the Chargers’ 2013 first-round pick, is being released, according to multiple reports.
The Chargers had previously picked up Fluker’s fifth-year option, which means he was due an $8.821 million salary for the 2017. But that salary was not guaranteed, so the Chargers are free to cut him with no repercussions.
Fluker can play both guard and right tackle, and he started all 16 games last season. He’s capable of being a starter somewhere, but the Chargers don’t think he’s worth $8.821 million. Fluker will hope he can find some team that thinks he’s worth at least something close to that.
What a bust.
I wish Ted Thompson would release T.J. Lang and sign Fluker.
As a close friend of the organization I do not understand why the Chargers are eliminating an element that helped Melvin Gordon excel so much
I am sure the Dolphins are on the line with him right now. They could use a veteran guard. But there is no way they are giving him 8 mil
Sebastian Volmer was recently released 🙂
come to the 508/617. Lovely in the fall.