Charles Johnson re-signs with Panthers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 6:07 PM EST

The Panthers have been gearing up for free agency by re-signing several of their own players.

The latest addition to the list is veteran defensive end Charles Johnson. The team announced the deal and PFT has learned, via a league source, that it is a two-year pact worth $9.5 million.

Johnson’s motivation to get the deal done now was because he wanted to stay in Charlotte. He’s been with the Panthers since 2007 and signed a one-year deal last year before posting 26 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles during the regular season.

Defensive ends Mario Addison and Wes Horton have also re-signed with the Panthers since the end of the regular season and defensive tackle Kawann Short got the franchise tag, so the defensive line will have a familiar look to it in 2017.

Carolina also re-signed safety Colin Jones, running back Fozzy Whittaker and wide receiver Brenton Bersin on Tuesday.