Chiefs not interested in Tony Romo

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 7:02 PM EST

The Chiefs have made it clear that they plan to stick with quarterback Alex Smith. That should, by implication, make it clear that they’re not interested in quarterback Tony Romo.

For those who need something more concrete, James Palmer of NFL Network reports that the Chiefs are not interested in Romo.

The Broncos and Texans currently are viewed as the most likely suitors for Romo; the question is whether he’s traded or released. The more sensible view is that the Cowboys eventually will cut Romo, with a wink-nod as to where he will or won’t sign.

The Broncos would seem to be the team that makes the most sense, even though adding Romo would mean slowing the development of 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch. Last week in Indianapolis, Denver G.M. John Elway addressed the tension between trying to win now and trying to build for the future. The interview is attached to this point, in the event we haven’t promoted it enough times in the last week.