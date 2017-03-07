Colts offensive lineman Joe Reitz retiring

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 10:57 AM EST

At a time when the Colts are poised to strengthen their offensive line, they’re going to have to replace a regular.

The team announced that veteran blocker Joe Reitz was retiring after nine seasons.

The 31-year-old Reitz started six games last year at right tackle, but has been a versatile player for them since 2010.

He entered the league in 2008 as an undrafted rookie with the Ravens, and also had a stint with the Dolphins. But he found steady work with the Colts, and found his spot.

And for a guy who never played college football (he was a basketball player at Western Michigan), that’s a pretty good run.