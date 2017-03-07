Conflicting reports on whether Steelers are interested in Terrelle Pryor

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 7, 2017, 5:09 AM EST

Not long after a report surfaced that the Steelers are interested in wide receiver Terrelle Pryor, another report said otherwise.

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the Steelers have no interest in Pryor.

It would seem like a long shot that the Steelers would be the highest bidders for Pryor’s services. After making Antonio Brown the highest-paid receiver in the league, the Steelers would seem unlikely to also be big spenders at the receiver position in free agency.

Pryor had a breakout season with the Browns last year, and the former quarterback looks like one of the most promising young receivers in the NFL. It would be surprising if the Browns, who haven’t done a very good job of developing young talent, let him get away in free agency. But there will certainly be plenty of other interested teams, even if the Steelers are not one of them.