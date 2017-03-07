Cowboys express interest in Kenny Britt

If Washington and Philadelphia pursue receiver free-agent receiver Kenny Britt, they may have extra competition within the division.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Cowboys have expressed interest in Britt.
A first-round pick in 2009 who is less than two months older than Dez Bryant, Britt would replace free agent Terrance Williams as the No. 2 receiver. Given the quality of the offensive line, the running game, and the quarterback play in Dallas, Britt could build on what was his first career 1,000-yard season for a Rams offense that didn’t have much quality, anywhere.
Britt had a series of off-field problems early in his career, but he has been a model citizen in recent years. Slightly taller and heavier than Bryant, Britt embraces running through the middle of the defense and catching passes, and he could be an intriguing option for a Dallas offense that is close to having all bases covered.
How are all of these “Express interest” incidents not considered tampering?
Sign Britt then go heavy on DL and DB’s in the draft.
Let’s roll Cowboys!
probably wants to play in NE. He is from Rutgers.
seems like a good fit. Britt deserves to be on a good team with a good qb for once in his life. It’ll be interesting to see what happens to the cowboys next year.
Britt isn’t great but he is very good and a great 2nd option for a team that likes to run the ball alot and throw deep to tall recievers that can also run routes in the middle like a TE. The Rams tried very hard to be that team but never were.
Cowboys are building quite the offense there, if they get this defense figured out they could be adding more hardware to the trophy case soon.
They better hurry, though. Once Zeke and Dak are up for contracts they won’t be cheap. They will have a hard time keeping those two and that O-line together.
That could/should be a good combo! Make it happen Jerry!
The OVER THE CAP COWBOYS? They know at least 2 division rivals are interested in Britt.
Jerruh is just driving up the price.
When did the Cowboys last win a playoff game?
Lincoln was President at that time and Brian Williams was there to report on it.
Yes to Britt. Do it.
I’d do my homework on this guy. John Madden used to say a guy “had the hardware but he didn’t have the software”. That’s pretty much how I’d describe Britt.
Come on! Whomever questions what is ” expressed interest ”
is naive and has been ignoring what PFT has been commenting
on for years. They all do it.
Dude was a stud in Tenn. before he was injured.
Ha! No way they bring this ignorant player on the team. The Cowboys don’t play with that protest crap this racist follows.
I didn’t know Kenny Britt had a criminal record?
Perfect fit. He’ll have a DUI and a coke possession within weeks if he signs there.
Philly, that’s where they had the 200 strong flash mob yesterday? Rutgers has a slew of guys on the patriots; mccourty, logan ryan, Freeny, Harmon…they like it here.
true #1 in Dez a really good #3 and slot guy in Cole, there is room to add a possession receiver with a big frame to run physical routes inside–Britt would fit that mold but it all depends on the money.