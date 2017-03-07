Cowboys express interest in Kenny Britt

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 12:38 PM EST

If Washington and Philadelphia pursue receiver free-agent receiver Kenny Britt, they may have extra competition within the division.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Cowboys have expressed interest in Britt.

A first-round pick in 2009 who is less than two months older than Dez Bryant, Britt would replace free agent Terrance Williams as the No. 2 receiver. Given the quality of the offensive line, the running game, and the quarterback play in Dallas, Britt could build on what was his first career 1,000-yard season for a Rams offense that didn’t have much quality, anywhere.

Britt had a series of off-field problems early in his career, but he has been a model citizen in recent years. Slightly taller and heavier than Bryant, Britt embraces running through the middle of the defense and catching passes, and he could be an intriguing option for a Dallas offense that is close to having all bases covered.