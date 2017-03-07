Cowboys restructure Sean Lee’s contract

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 3:23 PM EST

The Cowboys freed up some space under the salary cap last month by reworking the contracts of left tackle Tyron Smith and center Travis Frederick and they went back to that well to free up a bit more this week.

According to multiple reports, the team has restructured linebacker Sean Lee’s contract.

Lee was set to make a $9 million base salary in 2017, but agreed to shift money around so the Cowboys would gain around $5 million in cap space. That suggests he converted some of the salary into a signing bonus and that the cap hit from that bonus will be spread out through the end of Lee’s contract in 2019.

Lee was able to avoid the injury problems that have stymied him so often in the past during the 2016 season and made the All-Pro team as a result of his efforts. The increased cap space he provided the team could be used for defensive additions that give him more assistance on that side of the ball in 2017.