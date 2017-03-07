Cowboys tender David Irving

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 7:24 AM EST

Defensive end David Irving’s 2016 season featured a couple of Sundays when he looked like one of the best players on the field and the Cowboys aren’t going to let any future flashes take place in a different uniform.

Irving completed his second NFL season, leaving him set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason. The Cowboys have tendered Irving, leaving him with the choice of playing in Dallas for $615,000 and playing nowhere at all.

Irving was named the NFC’s defensive player of the week for Week Six when he forced three fumbles and sacked Aaron Rodgers during a 30-16 win over the Packers at Lambeau Field. He had 1.5 sacks and a slew of quarterback hits against the Bucs in Week 15 and added another 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble against the Lions the next week.

Irving was also ejected against the Browns for a fight with Cleveland offensive lineman Cam Erving, so it was an eventful second year in Dallas. More of the same in 2017 should lead to a bigger contract at some point down the road.