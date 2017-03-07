DeMarcus Ware met with John Elway, and is testing the market

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 7:16 PM EST

The Broncos might still bring DeMarcus Ware back, but not until he sees what else someone will give him.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the veteran pass-rusher has met with Broncos executive John Elway today, but intends to see what the market has in store for him.

The 34-year-old Ware is coming off back surgery and would be going into a new defensive scheme if he went back to Denver, but he’s been rehabbing at the team facility so the relationship is apparently good.

It’s no surprise that any player ends up taking that route, as Elway seems to love to underspend for sport.

Ware had 4.0 sacks last year and hasn’t hit double digits since 2014, but pass-rushers can always find homes. Sometimes it’s just about finding one at the right price.