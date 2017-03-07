Eagles have touched base on cornerback A.J. Bouye

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 3:43 PM EST

The Eagles made plenty of big moves last year, and it appears they’re trying for another one.

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com, the two sides have spoken this afternoon, putting Philadelphia in play for one of the big-ticket corners.

Bouye is one of the top names on this year’s market, and will command top dollar. The Eagles have been linked with a number of other big-ticket items, so it’s obviously early.

But they clearly feel like they need to rebuild the secondary, after last year’s tear-down.