Four teams meet with Joe Mixon on eve of Pro Day workout

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 10:58 PM EST

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon didn’t face a gauntlet of NFL teams at the Scouting Combine. He encountered a more limited collection of them on Tuesday night.

Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports that the Lions, Saints, Bengals, and Browns each met with Mixon in Oklahoma on the eve of his Wednesday Pro Day workout.

Of course, meeting with Mixon doesn’t necessarily mean a team will be drafting him. Maybe they didn’t like what they heard. Or maybe they want to do their homework in the event he slips through four or five rounds and is available at a value position.

The real work begins after the Pro Day, when Mixon begins traveling to team facilities for more extensive visits aimed at breaking through talking points and getting to the real guy. Along the way, any team that considers Mixon needs to consider the potential P.R. backlash that would come both locally and nationally from drafting him.