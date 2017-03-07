Giants have some interest in veteran TE Anthony Fasano

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 1:48 PM EST

It may not be like their early splash last year, but the Giants are making calls.

According to Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the Giants have some early interest in veteran tight end Anthony Fasano.

The 32-year-old Fasano is someone the Titans might want to retain, as he found a niche behind Delanie Walker last year. He only caught eight passes but was a valuable run-blocker for a team that valued it.

The Giants retained Tye Hill but could use a more traditional blocking tight end like Fasano as a complement.