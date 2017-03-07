It’s not known whether or when Scot McCloughan will return to Washington

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 3:48 PM EST

Last week’s Scouting Combine P.R. debacle for Washington included at one point a claim that G.M. Scot McCloughan definitely will return. At this point, that’s hardly definite.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s currently not known whether McCloughan will return, or when he’ll be back.

As Gantt noted earlier in the day, McCloughan remains away from the team. His history has prompted speculation that the absence is related to documented issues with alcohol. If that’s the case, it’s a serious medical condition that needs to be regarded accordingly.

For Washington, the situation raises potential issues under the Americans with Disabilities Act and any applicable state laws in Maryland, where the team primarily does business.

McCloughan is under contract for two more years. Don’t be surprised if they add someone to the front office as the draft approaches. That person then potentially could take over for McCloughan, if he ultimately does not return.

It’s also possible, in theory, that the team could hire a new G.M. and reassign McCloughan, while still paying his regular salary.

Regardless, the situation remains in flux during one of the most critical phases of the offseason calendar.