Jack Doyle signs new deal with Colts

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 7:35 PM EST

New Colts General Manager Chris Ballard has made a move to hold onto one of the team’s impending free agents.

According to multiple reports, the Colts have re-signed tight end Jack Doyle. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that it is a three-year deal. No financial details have been reported.

Doyle went undrafted in 2013 and initially signed with the Titans, but wound up with the Colts after failing to make Tennessee’s roster out of camp. The Indianapolis native caught 35 passes over his first three seasons, but took on a bigger role in the passing game during the 2016 campaign.

Doyle, who ranked 65th on PFT‘s list of the top free agents, caught 59 passes for 584 yards and five touchdowns. He’ll be back as a target for Andrew Luck on a Colts offense that also has Dwayne Allen and Erik Swoope at tight end.