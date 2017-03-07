Jaguars hold onto Patrick Omameh

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 5:45 PM EST

The Jaguars have kept one of their offensive linemen from hitting the open market.

Guard Patrick Omameh’s agents Neil Schwartz and Jonathan Feinsod announced that their client has agreed to a new contract with the Jags.

Omameh signed with the Jaguars last summer and made seven starts before going on injured reserve in November with a foot injury. He has also seen time in the starting lineup for both the Bears and Buccaneers since entering the league as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan.

Omameh replaced Luke Joeckel at left guard after Joeckel’s season-ending knee injury. Joeckel is set to become a free agent on Thursday and Omameh could figure into the mix to replace him on a permanent basis depending on the way the rest of the offseason plays out in Jacksonville.