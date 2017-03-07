Jalin Marshall reportedly facing four-game suspension

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 10:08 AM EST

As the Jets bid farewell to receiver Brandon Marshall and potentially say “so long” to receiver Eric Decker, they likely will be short-handed at the position for the first 25 percent of the 2017 season.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that receiver Jalin Marshall will be suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season, due to a violation of the league’s PED policy. Mehta reports that Marshall tested positive for Adderall.

In the offseason, Adderall falls under the substance-abuse policy. During the season, it’s a PED. This means that Marshall tested positive for Adderall during the season.

Other receiver options on the roster include Quincy Enunwa, Robby Anderson, Charone Peake, and Devin Smith.