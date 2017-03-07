Jets announce Jalin Marshall suspension

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 4:23 PM EST

The Jets won’t have wide receiver Jalin Marshall for the first four games of the 2017 season.

Word on Tuesday morning was that Marshall was facing a four-game suspension for violating the leagues’ performance-enhancing drug policy. The Jets announced the suspension on Tuesday afternoon, which leaves Marshall able to practice with the team and play in the preseason before he will serve out the ban.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported that a positive test for Adderall led to Marshall’s suspension.

Marshall caught 14 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Jets and showed a propensity for losing control of the ball as he fumbled four times on his 45 touches last year.