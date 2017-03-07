Jets think Mike Glennon’s headed to Chicago, may be interested in Tyrod Taylor

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 6:37 AM EST

The Bills haven’t decided whether they want to keep quarterback Tyrod Taylor yet.

If they don’t, they might get to see him twice a year.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News has downplayed the Jets reported interest in Mike Glennon, but says a pursuit of Taylor if the Bills let him go makes sense.

While the Jets may simply think Glennon isn’t worth the money he’s expected to command (and they reportedly think he’s headed to the Bears), Taylor is a bit more of a proven commodity.

If nothing else, it underscores the lack of confidence that either Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg can be a viable starter for them this season, at least by the start of the season.

“All options are on the table,” General Manager Mike Maccagnan said last week. “We’re going to do everything possible to make every position competitive, in particular that position, whether it’s free agency or the college draft. We do like our two young quarterbacks, but they’re both young and they both have to go out there and earn whatever position they may eventually have on the team.”

The Bills are reportedly leading toward cutting Taylor, rather than guaranteeing him more than $30 million by picking up the option on his contract.