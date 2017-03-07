Jets think Mike Glennon’s headed to Chicago, may be interested in Tyrod Taylor

The Bills haven’t decided whether they want to keep quarterback Tyrod Taylor yet.
If they don’t, they might get to see him twice a year.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News has downplayed the Jets reported interest in Mike Glennon, but says a pursuit of Taylor if the Bills let him go makes sense.
While the Jets may simply think Glennon isn’t worth the money he’s expected to command (and they reportedly think he’s headed to the Bears), Taylor is a bit more of a proven commodity.
If nothing else, it underscores the lack of confidence that either Bryce Petty or Christian Hackenberg can be a viable starter for them this season, at least by the start of the season.
“All options are on the table,” General Manager Mike Maccagnan said last week. “We’re going to do everything possible to make every position competitive, in particular that position, whether it’s free agency or the college draft. We do like our two young quarterbacks, but they’re both young and they both have to go out there and earn whatever position they may eventually have on the team.”
The Bills are reportedly leading toward cutting Taylor, rather than guaranteeing him more than $30 million by picking up the option on his contract.
Ayyy fuuuny
The Jets are really dumb if they think Mike Glennon is coming to Chicago
Glennon would be certifiably insane to choose the Jets over the Bears. Chicago is a team on the upswing. They have some valuable pieces on both sides of the ball. Their team could be competitive with anyone if they could just get stability at QB. Moreover, their running game was very effective last season..
Meanwhile the Jets are somewhere in between disarray and total chaos. Their roster is littered with check cashers and layabouts. It’s not just a simple dumpster fire. It’s as if all of Staten Island was ablaze.
Move along, folks… This is a Mehta “story”. Nothing to see here.
What is happening in the world where can see a day where Mike Glennon can be paid $14M per year? Crazy times.
If he does go to the Bears, and for that amount, it is a clear statement that John Fox is calling the shots, and not Ryan Pace. This is a total desperation move to save Fox’s job this year. Cutler was scheduled to max out at around $15M this year with per-game incentives, and now they will pay a guy who hasn’t started a game in a few years the same amount, likely with signing bonus money on top of it. Great move, that one.
This is why bad teams stay bad. They let coaches have the control and decisions are made based on short term gain, not long-term success. Pace has drafted very well in his first two years, and signed some solid free agents, but making a move like this doesn’t solve the QB problem in Chicago, nor does it set you up for anything other than a short term bridge. This one reeks of Fox, who is not concerned with the long-term future of the Bears, and just wants a few more seasons of pay before he retires.