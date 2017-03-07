Jets ticket prices remain the same for 2017 season

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 12:39 PM EST

The Jets have released Nick Mangold, Darrelle Revis and Brandon Marshall to kick off an offseason that promises changes across the roster of a team that went 5-11 last year.

The changes will not extend to the team’s ticket prices. The Jets raised prices before the 2016 season, but announced on Tuesday that prices will remain the same for the coming year.

The team also announced that season ticket holders will receive between $20-100 in “Jets Cash” to use on concessions during games played at MetLife Stadium. They will also have the opportunity to receive other benefits, including better parking and the chance to meet former Jets over the course of the season.

Those ticket holders will have the chance to see the Jets face their AFC East rivals along with the Falcons, Panthers, Jaguars, Chiefs and Chargers. It remains unclear if team owner Woody Johnson will be there for those contests or if his long-rumored appointment as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom will have him otherwise occupied.