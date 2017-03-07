Kirk Cousins could easily leverage a trade, if he wants to

It has become increasingly clear in recent weeks that quarterback Kirk Cousins will play in 2017 for Washington or San Francisco. Earlier in the day, Mike Silver of NFL Network suggested that, as of right now, it’s more likely than not that Cousins will play for the 49ers.
So how would that happen? Unless Washington rescinds the franchise tender (more on that to come), a trade would be the only way. With Washington likely expecting a major return for Cousins — and with Cousins likely expecting a significant haul on a long-term deal — it could be too hard for San Francisco to put it all together.
That said, there’s a way for Cousins to force Washington to be reasonable as to its expectations. If Cousins, who has yet to sign his $23.94 million franchise tender, were to declare that he won’t be signing it until the week preceding the regular-season opener, Washington would have to decide whether to take whatever San Francisco is offering to get the deal done now or to launch a multi-month game of chicken, with the team embarking on the offseason program and then training camp and then the preseason without Cousins and Cousins risking that the $23.94 million tender will be yanked at any time.
But if the 49ers keep a roster spot, cash, and cap space on hold for Cousins, they could sign him promptly after the franchise tender is removed. They’d risk not having him for the offseason program, training camp, and the preseason, but if the tender is yanked that late they would get him for no compensation to Washington. (Also, Sam Bradford did pretty well in Minnesota last year, despite showing up on Labor Day weekend.)
If Washington doesn’t rescind the tender and doesn’t trade Cousins, he would earn $23.94 million for 16 games. After boycotting the entire offseason regime, however, Cousins surely would not be tagged again (franchise or transition) in 2018. At that point, the 49ers could sign him.
It’s unknown whether Cousins will implement this strategy. However, he still hasn’t signed the tender. Until it does, it’s possible that he uses the failure to sign it as a way to make a trade happen under terms with which the 49ers could live.
Cuz could leverage a trade just by being himself.
Given how the Redskins have treated Cousins, if I’m him I’m seriously considering just such a strategy to get the heck out of Washington. Yeah, San Francisco may be a mess for a year, but if York keeps his mitts off stuff and let’s the new GM and head coach control things the 49ers and Cousins might be an excellent match.
If I live to be 100, I’ll never understand what went on between Cousins and Washington’s management with this contract stuff. Most teams I know of that don’t have a decent quarterback have to be scratching their heads over this weirdness too. Cousins isn’t Tom Brady, but he sure in heck isn’t RGIII either.
Straight up for Kaeperdoodle.
The Redskins sure treated him poorly last year, by paying him only 20 million dollars.
Looks like another personnel SNAFU.
Why not bring in Manzeil and make it complete
This whole situation reeks of “keeping your girlfriend around simply because you’re too scared to dump her and be alone” in addition to “you waiting to see if that hot girl you once saw at a party will call you back”.
Problem is, that hot girl isn’t gonna call you back because 1) you hang out with Dan Synder, 2) you’re a purported racist 3) she’s hot and you’re not and 4) sure, you’re current girl isn’t hot, but it’s not like you can do better.
The Redskins created this problem themselves by franchising him last year, because despite the fact he’s a very good quarterback, he’s not worth what the skins are into him for.
I don’t understand how this is happening. Shouldn’t they have worked out a deal or a trade last year under the first franchise tag? I thought that was the point of the tag. Snyder seems like one of those kids who would start a Choose Your Own Adventure book and be dead three pages later.