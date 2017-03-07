Letroy Guion suspended four games for PED violation

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 5:11 PM EST

Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion is going to miss the first quarter of the 2017 season.

Guion has been suspended four games by the NFL for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Guion will be eligible to practice with the Packers this offseason, take part in training camp and play in the preseason, but won’t be eligible to take part in team activities once the regular season gets underway.

Guion previously served a three-game suspension in 2015 after an offseason arrest on marijuana and gun charges.

Guion had 30 tackles while making 15 regular season starts for the Packers last year. It was his third seasn with the club and he’s set to have a salary cap charge of just over $3.6 million in the coming season.