Letroy Guion suspended four games for PED violation

Packers defensive tackle Letroy Guion is going to miss the first quarter of the 2017 season.
Guion has been suspended four games by the NFL for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. Guion will be eligible to practice with the Packers this offseason, take part in training camp and play in the preseason, but won’t be eligible to take part in team activities once the regular season gets underway.
Guion previously served a three-game suspension in 2015 after an offseason arrest on marijuana and gun charges.
Guion had 30 tackles while making 15 regular season starts for the Packers last year. It was his third seasn with the club and he’s set to have a salary cap charge of just over $3.6 million in the coming season.
lol rip him 😀
The way he got beat in the playoffs, means he didn’t take enough!
Note to other Vikings fans: let’s be respectful and show a little class. A Packer has been suspended and we don’t need to comment.
Just kidding. It looks like Leroy got into Clay’s stash.
Performance ENHANCING? Man, I’d hate to see what the Packers D would look like if he Peppers and Mathroids were playing clean
Several reports of domestic abuse; busted in FLA with large quantities of pot, cash and a gun; admitted to regularly getting high with his dad; and, now a PED suspension. I suspect he will soon be known as a former Packer, but still wonder if the fans that trash the Vikings and their fans for AP’s misdeeds will condemn Guion and the Packers with the same enthusiasm.
After all, Guion did come to us from Minnesota. What would you expect?