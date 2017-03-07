Mike Glennon gets an agent, just in time

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 9:40 AM EST

With the negotiating period opening on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET and soon-to-be free-agent quarterback Mike Glennon potentially in line for more money than most think he deserves, Glennon officially has someone to go out and find it for him.

According to NFLPA records, Glennon has re-hired David Dunn. (Liz Mullen of SportsBusiness Journal gave us the head’s up.) The move was expected after Glennon disengaged with Joby Branion and Dunn (who previously worked together) before signing only with Dunn.

As of 12:00 p.m. ET, Dunn can field official offers from teams like the Bears and Jets. It remains unclear how much Glennon actually will make; some talent evaluators have him in the range of $5 million to $7 million per year, and others peg him at $10 million to $12 million.

That said, given the current status of the quarterback market, a $14 million per year deal isn’t out of the question. But before anyone makes a major investment in Glennon, they should ask the Texans whether they regret the investment made a year ago in Brock Osweiler.