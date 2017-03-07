Minnesota CB Jalen Myrick ran an overlooked 4.28 at the Combine

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 7, 2017, 6:35 AM EST

Washington receiver John Ross generated a great deal of attention for setting a new Scouting Combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash. But he wasn’t the only player to break 4.3.

Minnesota cornerback Jalen Myrick ran his 40 in 4.28 seconds, making this year’s the first Combine at which two players have run faster than 4.3 seconds.

Here’s a look at the eight players who have broken 4.3 seconds in the last 12 years:

4.22 John Ross, 2017: The Washington receiver solidified his status as a first-round talent.

4.24 Chris Johnson, 2008: Johnson went on to have an outstanding career, with 9,537 rushing yards and counting.

4.26 Dri Archer, 2014: The Steelers took him in the third round of the draft, but he’s mostly been a disappointment.

4.27 Marquise Goodwin, 2013: Drafted by the Bills, he has shown flashes of big-play ability when not focusing on his first love, track and field.

4.28 Jacoby Ford, 2010: A fourth-round pick of the Raiders, Ford managed just 57 catches for 848 yards and three touchdowns in his four-year career.

4.28 Demarcus Van Dyke, 2011: A third-round pick of the Raiders, Van Dyke started just four games in his career.

4.28 J.J. Nelson, 2015: Nelson has 45 catches for 867 yards and eight touchdowns in two years with the Cardinals.

4.28 Jalen Myrick, 2017: There’s no guarantee Myrick will be drafted, but that 40 time should help.