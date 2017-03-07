“Mutual interest” between Packers and Davon House

The Packers weren’t going to pay Davon House when he was an unrestricted free agent, but now that he’s free again, they’re interested again.
According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, there’s “mutual interest” between the Packers and the former Jaguars cornerback for a return.
House only made it through two years of his four-year, $24.5 million deal with the Jags. And now that he was cut, it won’t cost the Packers in terms of the compensatory pick formula to reel him back in.
When injuries hit their secondary last year, they were forced to play a number of young players who were in over their heads, but House is at least a known commodity.
great, now they’ll only allow 4 passing TDs per game…..
I think everyone in Titletown would welcome Mr House back into the fold. I hope to see you in green and gold before too long. I think your old number is even still available.
Maybe we shouldn’t have let him walk in the first place. Casey Hayward as well…
It’s OK to pay your own players when they deserve it there Ted….
House wasn’t that good when he was here. Why make a play for another mediocre CB?
This is not the first time you see a guy leave in free agency for a bigger contract but not see the contract through and actually get all the dollars. Would be curious to see if there was actually a gain to the player or if he would have done just as good or better had he taken less to stay put and received the entire contract through or at least more of it than he saw in free agency. Not saying any player should take less that’s totally his business, but I’d be curious to see those numbers.