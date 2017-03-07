“Mutual interest” between Packers and Davon House

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 2:26 PM EST

The Packers weren’t going to pay Davon House when he was an unrestricted free agent, but now that he’s free again, they’re interested again.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, there’s “mutual interest” between the Packers and the former Jaguars cornerback for a return.

House only made it through two years of his four-year, $24.5 million deal with the Jags. And now that he was cut, it won’t cost the Packers in terms of the compensatory pick formula to reel him back in.

When injuries hit their secondary last year, they were forced to play a number of young players who were in over their heads, but House is at least a known commodity.