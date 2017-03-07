NFL committee will recommend Raiders relocation proposal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 12:54 PM EST

The Raiders have applied for permission to relocate to Las Vegas. The committee tasked with reviewing the proposal and making a recommendation to the full ownership is prepared to provide the green light.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the recommendation will be made by the committee at the annual league meeting earlier this month.

Of course, a committee recommendation doesn’t necessarily mean that the final vote will be favorable. Last year, the league’s L.A. committee voted by a 5-1 outcome that the owners select the Carson location (which would have housed the Raiders and Chargers) over the Inglewood site (which will host the Rams and Chargers). The owners then voted overwhelmingly to reject the committee recommendation.

Although the Raiders have indeed secured funding from Bank of America to replace the money that would have come from Sands Casino owner Sheldon Adelson, there’s still no public indication that the Raiders have found someone with the construction and operational experience to get the stadium built and to keep it running.