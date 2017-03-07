NFL committee will recommend Raiders relocation proposal

The Raiders have applied for permission to relocate to Las Vegas. The committee tasked with reviewing the proposal and making a recommendation to the full ownership is prepared to provide the green light.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the recommendation will be made by the committee at the annual league meeting earlier this month.
Of course, a committee recommendation doesn’t necessarily mean that the final vote will be favorable. Last year, the league’s L.A. committee voted by a 5-1 outcome that the owners select the Carson location (which would have housed the Raiders and Chargers) over the Inglewood site (which will host the Rams and Chargers). The owners then voted overwhelmingly to reject the committee recommendation.
Although the Raiders have indeed secured funding from Bank of America to replace the money that would have come from Sands Casino owner Sheldon Adelson, there’s still no public indication that the Raiders have found someone with the construction and operational experience to get the stadium built and to keep it running.
I’ll throw $20 on red 11, but that’s it.
Is it going to be a $500 million relocation fee? I think the owners will approve this as the Raiders will generate triple the income in Vegas.
Why even have a committee of you’re not going to follow their recommendation? Its a waste of time and money
The global fan base of the Raiders will have a beautiful town and stadium to meet.
It’s going to be a wonderful thing.
Regional fan bases like the Donko’s, Chiefs and Bills can only dream of something like this.
Just win baby.
If the owners reject the application the lawsuit will be filed the next day challenging the anti-trust exemption (and probably naming Adelson as a co-conspirator); the Raiders will move anyway and the result will be a legal mess that will dominate the NFL (and the possible sale of teams) for years.
Oh so you are going to make a recommendation at a meeting that has already happened?
This could be disruptive to their 0-year dynasty.
Any time I read “NFL Committee” I hear the theme from the Benny Hill show.
The owners do not want the RAIDERS in lala land.