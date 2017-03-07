No RFA tender for Chargers WR Jeremy Butler

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 3:22 PM EST

On the same day that the Chargers said farewell to multiple veterans, they’ve decided to allow another player to hit the market.

Per a league source, receiver Jeremy Butler will not be given a restricted free agent tender. The move makes him a free agent as of Thursday.

Butler appeared in four games last year for the Chargers, catches two passes for 11 yards. IN 2015, He caught 31 passes for 363 yards in Baltimore.

Technically, it doesn’t qualify him for the pre-free agency negotiating period, since that applies only to unrestricted free agents; Butler is a non-tendered restricted free agent.

That said, there’s nothing that kept interested teams from inquiring before 4:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, when the league year begins.