Panthers bring back Colin Jones, give Andrew Norwell second-round tender

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 12:07 PM EST

The Panthers did a deal just as the legal tampering window opened, though it was with one of their own guys.

The team announced they have re-signed defensive back Colin Jones on a two-year deal.

The veteran safety, who has also played some nickel for them in the past, is primarily a special teamer.

The Panthers also put a second-round tender on left guard Andrew Norwell, requiring them to pay him $2.746 million next season.

They refused to tender the rest of their restricted free agents, including wide receivers Brenton Bersin and Philly Brown, though they did tender two exclusive rights free agents: Center Tyler Larsen and punter Michael Palardy.