Panthers re-sign Fozzy Whittaker, Brenton Bersin

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 5:21 PM EST

The Panthers have held onto two more of their free agents.

Safety Colin Jones was the first to re-sign on Tuesday and the team later announced that wide receiver Brenton Bersin will be back on a one-year deal. According to multiple reports, the Panthers have also agreed to a two-year deal with running back Fozzy Whittaker.

Whittaker continued to play a reserve role in the Panthers backfield in 2016 and saw the heaviest offensive workload of his NFL career. He had 57 carries for 265 yards and caught 25 passes for 226 yards while playing behind Jonathan Stewart. Stewart is expected back for the 2017 season and the Panthers have been mentioned as a team that could be adding further help at running back in the draft with Mike Tolbert no longer on the roster.

Bersin caught two passes for 17 yards last season and has 24 catches for 287 yards for his career. He figures to be a reserve and special teamer again next season, although the Panthers receiving group is in some flux with Ted Ginn headed for free agency.