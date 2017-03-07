Panthers won’t tender WRs Philly Brown or Brenton Bersin

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 6:03 AM EST

The Panthers are already in the market for a new slot receiver (among other things), primarily because they decided neither of the two they had was worth $1.8 million.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers aren’t expected to tender either of their restricted free agent wideouts, Philly Brown or Brenton Bersin.

With the low RFA tender at $1.797 million, they apparently didn’t see the value in a pair of guys who have had chances at regular work and not done all that much with them.

Starting left guard Andrew Norwell will be tendered at some level, but he was a 16-game starter and the only member of their offensive line to play the whole year at his natural position.

Brown caught 27 passes for 276 yards last year, with just one touchdown. Bersin caught two passes for 17 yards, and was best known for being Jerry Richardson’s neighbor and having fantastic hair.