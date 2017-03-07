Patriots, Cowboys reportedly interested in DeSean Jackson

As the negotiating window remains wide open, receiver DeSean Jackson has a couple of additional suitors.
Via the Washington Post, the Patriots and Cowboys have inquired about Jackson. Other interested teams are the Buccaneers and the Eagles.
The Patriots reportedly have offered their first-round pick to the Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks, which shows their desire to add a speedy receiver. The Cowboys would become even more dangerous on offense with a fleet-footed receiver to complement Dez Bryant.
Jackson has said he’ll take the best offer he gets; however, quarterback quality also will be a factor in his final decision.
pass (prima donna and not a fit)
– pats fan
smokescreen
I can see Jackson with the Cowboys fitting in just fine with that freak show culture of Jones and co. He would be a good piece for the Patriots, but money talks loudest if I had to guess what is inside the mind of Jackson.
Desean always seemed like a Cowboy
has a better future with the Patriots or Cowboys…
I wonder if the patriots offer the revis special, as a one year high money deal where the 2nd year salary is too high and will be voided.
The Cowboys interest is a little surprising. Even when Romo’s contract comes off the books they will not exactly be swimming in cap space and would seem to have more needs on the other side of the ball.
Patriots can have what they want but until the NFL makes them start playing teams coming off their bye week, stop playing tough teams coming off short weeks while in a tough stretch, and allowing nfl personal to partying at Krafts “fundraisers” the patriots will continue to play the easiest schedule possible.
Bruce Allen leaked this
Someone please take him from Tampa…
Patriots can have what they want but until the NFL makes them start playing teams coming off their bye week, stop playing tough teams coming off short weeks while in a tough stretch, and allowing nfl personal to partying at Krafts “fundraisers” the patriots will continue to play the easiest schedule possible.
*******
“Jealousy and envy are incurable diseases” – Robert Kraft.
He’s not coming to Dallas, his Agent probably planted that Rumor
jchipwood says:
Mar 7, 2017 6:58 PM
Patriots can have what they want but until the NFL makes them start playing teams coming off their bye week, stop playing tough teams coming off short weeks while in a tough stretch, and allowing nfl personal to partying at Krafts “fundraisers” the patriots will continue to play the easiest schedule possible.
LAME Chippy, Just really LAME.
Wow…you gotta just sit in a locked room, wearing your Brady jersey..to think those thoughts.
jchipwood says:
Mar 7, 2017 6:58 PM
Patriots can have what they want but until the NFL makes them start playing teams coming off their bye week, stop playing tough teams coming off short weeks while in a tough stretch, and allowing nfl personal to partying at Krafts “fundraisers” the patriots will continue to play the easiest schedule possible
_________________________________________
You know, I’m a Bills fan and I hate the Patriots, but you’re blabbering day after day about the Patriots is pretty pathetic. You sound like a snowflake that thinks Hillary still won the election.
Nfl is saying outs the buccaneers that are going to offer big money
The day this punk goes to Dallas is the day I stop rooting for the Cowboys.
Obviously he wants to be on the Dallas Cowboys. Every players does. It’s the most popular, valuable and highest profile sports team on the planet. Once Brady and Belichick are gone the Patriots will go back to being an average team nobody really follows, like before. The Dallas Cowboys will always be the most popular, even when they suck.