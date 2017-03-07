Patriots, Cowboys reportedly interested in DeSean Jackson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 6:47 PM EST

As the negotiating window remains wide open, receiver DeSean Jackson has a couple of additional suitors.

Via the Washington Post, the Patriots and Cowboys have inquired about Jackson. Other interested teams are the Buccaneers and the Eagles.

The Patriots reportedly have offered their first-round pick to the Saints for receiver Brandin Cooks, which shows their desire to add a speedy receiver. The Cowboys would become even more dangerous on offense with a fleet-footed receiver to complement Dez Bryant.

Jackson has said he’ll take the best offer he gets; however, quarterback quality also will be a factor in his final decision.