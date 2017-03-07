Patriots tender Cameron Fleming, Matt Lengel and Justin Coleman

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2017, 1:54 PM EST

The Patriots re-signed fullback James Develin to open the week and they continued making moves to bring back members of the 2016 team on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the team has extended tender offers to tackle Cameron Fleming, tight end Matt Lengel and cornerback Justin Coleman. Fleming is set to be a restricted free agent while the others qualify for exclusive rights free agency.

Fleming got the original round tender, which means any team that signs him to an offer sheet would have to fork over a fourth-round pick in the event the Patriots don’t match. Fleming has started 14 games for the Patriots over the last three seasons and has frequently seen time as a sixth offensive lineman.

Lengel joined the Patriots after Rob Gronkowski was hurt last season and caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown in six regular season appearances. Coleman has played in 20 games over the last two years for New England.

Cornerback Malcolm Butler is also scheduled to be a restricted free agent, but there’s been no word on how the team plans to approach his tender.