Patriots win Super Bowl, keep season ticket prices flat

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 5:45 PM EST

If any team had the right to raise ticket prices, it’s the team that just won the Super Bowl.

The Patriots just won the Super Bowl. Theirs season ticket renewals went out last week, however, and they reflect no increases for 2017.

As one source explained it to PFT, the Patriots are one of only two teams since 2003 to win the Super Bowl and not raise prices. The Patriots did it three times, after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII, Super Bowl XLIX, and Super Bowl LI. (The Patriots raised ticket prices after winning Super Bowl XXXIX.)

The only other team since then to win the Super Bowl and not increase ticket prices were the Giants, after winning Super Bowl XLVI.