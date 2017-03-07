Patriots win Super Bowl, keep season ticket prices flat

If any team had the right to raise ticket prices, it’s the team that just won the Super Bowl.
The Patriots just won the Super Bowl. Theirs season ticket renewals went out last week, however, and they reflect no increases for 2017.
As one source explained it to PFT, the Patriots are one of only two teams since 2003 to win the Super Bowl and not raise prices. The Patriots did it three times, after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII, Super Bowl XLIX, and Super Bowl LI. (The Patriots raised ticket prices after winning Super Bowl XXXIX.)
The only other team since then to win the Super Bowl and not increase ticket prices were the Giants, after winning Super Bowl XLVI.
Alright haters, spin this in a negative light…
No doubt some of the cacophony of fools will find a way to cast this in a negative light.
new england never inflates anything.
Not a pats fan, but I have to say this made me smile. It is nice to see them not take the opportunity to gouge their fans more. Much respect. Hopefully other teams will follow their lead on this in the future.
Class act of the league.
In the interest of full disclosure the story should have mentioned the Patriots already represent among the most expensive game day experiences in the league. But with no PSL’s in a privately built stadium that’s to be expected for the quality of football we get to see. Unlike many NFL consumers Patriots fans get plenty of what we pay for.
And now for the expected whiny trollathon…
they can’t hold back all the time, otherwise, they would not even be able to keep up with inflation.
#winning
America’s Team
Thanks Mr Kraft, very expensive indeed especially where we sit but well worth the joy our legendary hero’s deliver year in and year out. 🙂
Props to the patriots. But it’s not as if I would’ve been able to afford it either way..
good. it is already the most expensive ticket in the afc.
good move by the krafts
no need to gouge
They’ve probably made $50 million off the pro shop in the last month alone.
The game day experience at Gillette Stadium is pretty good too. If you don’t want to tailgate, Patriot Place restaurants are a great option. We’re there more for movies and going out than games (maybe one game a year). The Krafts have done well by their fans and those of us who live within 15 minutes of Patriot Place.
maust1013 | Mar 7, 2017, 5:53 PM EST
In the interest of full disclosure the story should have mentioned the Patriots already represent among the most expensive game day experiences in the league. But with no PSL’s in a privately built stadium that’s to be expected for the quality of football we get to see. Unlike many NFL consumers Patriots fans get plenty of what we pay for.
And now for the expected whiny trollathon…
Funny how CryBabyNation think others whine more than they do. Good they can find professional help. Delusional thinking is curable.
Class organization of the league.
#chippy
if you’re not tailgating at gillette, you are sort of a dork
and missing out.
easily a top 5 tailgate in the country
lambeau is there, kc, buffalo is fun, but foxborough’s
lots are all connected, so it is one big party
Nofoolnodrool says:
Mar 7, 2017 6:15 PM
maust1013 | Mar 7, 2017, 5:53 PM EST
In the interest of full disclosure the story should have mentioned the Patriots already represent among the most expensive game day experiences in the league. But with no PSL’s in a privately built stadium that’s to be expected for the quality of football we get to see. Unlike many NFL consumers Patriots fans get plenty of what we pay for.
And now for the expected whiny trollathon…
Funny how CryBabyNation think others whine more than they do. Good they can find professional help. Delusional thinking is curable.
0 0
Report comment
You need a cosigner to park your vehicle,buy beer,food,water,and souvenirs. You leave totally tapped out.
In fairness, it’s not like they were cheap to start with,trust me. Even in comparison with the rest of the league. But, with 50,000 people on the waiting list, they could probably charge whatever they want. So, good for them.