Pierre Garçon asked Washington to trade him last year

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 7, 2017, 6:15 AM EST

There’s probably a reason Pierre Garçon hasn’t heard anything from Washington.

Maybe it was because the pending free agent tried to get out of there last season.

Chad Dukes said yesterday on 106.7 The Fan that Garçon had asked for a trade midseason, which the team declined.

Of course, as bombshells go, it’s not exactly former Washington tight end Chris Cooley going on Washington owner Dan Snyder’s radio station and saying that Washington General Manager Scot McCloughan was drinking again.

This one is just player news, and not a repugnant character smear.

But it’s obvious Garçon’s headed to the market in a few hours, with the Rams and 49ers among the usual suspects considering the coaching ties he has with Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan, and the fact both teams need receivers. He had 79 catches for 1,041 yards last year, so he clearly still has plenty to offer at age 30.