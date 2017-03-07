Pounceys settle civil action for “nominal amount”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2017, 10:30 AM EST

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey and Dolphins center Mike Pouncey were due to stand trial this week in connection with a lawsuit arising from a brawl at the 2014 edition of their joint birthday party. They can now throw themselves a party to celebrate the resolution of the case.

Their attorney, Jeff Ostrow, tells PFT that the case has been settled.

“We are extremely pleased with the resolution,” Ostrow said. “This was a nuisance case that we would have won at trial. The Pounceys resolved the case for a nominal amount, which is a small fraction of what the Plaintiffs would have asked for at trial, and far less than what they would have paid my firm to try the case.”

The specific amount was not disclosed, but based on Ostrow’s description it doesn’t sound like something that the lawyers for the firm representing the plaintiffs will be using in a TV commercial. If it was truly nominal amount, it means that the plaintiffs and/or their lawyers feared taking the time to try the case and ultimately getting nothing.

No criminal charges were filed in the aftermath of the incident, which included allegations from Ricquan James and Niya Pickett that the Pounceys and their security team beat them and subjected them to homophobic slurs.